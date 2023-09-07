CHAMPAIGN — Volunteers from the Champaign County Community Coalition will be spreading out across neighborhoods in Champaign-Urbana today to distribute bags of early-learning tools.
Families and caregivers of young children can receive bags including books, crayons, pencils, playdough, safety scissors and shaving cream, which can be used for various crafts.
The goal of the “Read.Talk.Play. Everyday!” event is to help caregivers engage young children with educational and fun activities and promote things like reading early on.
Volunteers will be out and about from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today, walking their assigned neighborhoods.
In Champaign, neighborhoods include Garden Hills, Douglas Park, Champaign Park and Countrybrook Apartments.
In Urbana, volunteers will be at Prairie Green Estates, Vawter/Silver and Crestview (Castle) Apartments.