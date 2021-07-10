RANTOUL — An estimated 75 people — a cross section of the community — were on hand on the grounds of the Rantoul farmers’ market, and they weren’t there to buy produce, listen to music or look at knick-knacks.
They were there to discuss the future of their community’s downtown.
Input ranged from ideas for the area to asking what makes this planning session any different from previous ones.
One of the most common requests was to make the new downtown family-friendly, one that will incorporate things for children to do while parents are shopping, or things families can do together.
An idea Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said he found intriguing was incorporating downtown spaces into those that serve educational purposes.
“Can you create almost like an outdoor kids museum throughout the downtown? Again, a family environment that also serves an educational purpose as well,” he said.
Also mentioned at Thursday night’s meeting: capitalizing on some of the events already happening downtown such as Freedom Fridays and Shop and Hop and incorporating new activities/features.
Among the suggestions was construction of an amphitheater or some type of area for community events, bands and performances, as well as a place for arts and culture.
One area that will be free for such a possible addition is the corner of Sangamon and Garrard, where the former First National Bank building was torn down. All that remains of the building that went up in the early part of last century is rubble that will soon be removed.
It’s a bit of serendipity that what was once a major part of downtown Rantoul in its hey day was razed the same week planning for downtown began.
But downtown planning efforts have begun in the past and never went very far.
Eisenhauer believes this time is different, saying the community is starting to show it is prepared to move into the future.
“Yes, we have gone through planning in the past and nothing came to fruition, but we think we can show in the last few years that Rantoul is ripe for moving forward and reinventing some of those plans to the point where we can make it a reality,” Eisenhauer said.
Among the examples: Construction of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex, which is already showing signs of luring additional development to town, and demolition of the downtown bank.
He said it is important that village staff and elected officials all recognize that it’s OK to talk about things, but the real proof is acting on them.
Those who showed up comprised a wide section of the community, including downtown business owners, other business owners and a diverse section of the public.
“They were vocal and offered great suggestions,” Eisenhauer said, adding that the meeting energized him.
“I was very excited by the reminders we were provided with tonight, and I’m anxious to get the process moving forward.”
Rantoul Urban Planner Chris Milliken and Rantoul Area of Commerce Director Amanda Vickery spearheaded the meeting and will lead future ones.
The next step will be to select a steering committee. The public is welcome to apply for inclusion, and the goal is have the panel selected by the end of Tuesday.
“They will go through and make sure there is a nice cross section of people and people with skills and expertise” to do the work of the committee, Eisenhauer said.
Other public meetings will also be held, with the process of recommending a course of action for downtown expected to take four to six months, after which the village board will decide how to proceed.
Eisenhauer said earlier he expects work to start next spring.
The village will also explore how to pay for the work. It has received American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds, with many of the ideas discussed at the meeting expected to be eligible.
Eisenhauer pointed out President Joe Biden is working on a trillion-dollar infrastructure package, “which we hope we will be able to compete for grant dollars out of those.”
He said other grant funds are possibly available for specific components of the downtown upgrade.
“That’s why it’s important to engage in the planning process so we’ll have a better idea what grants are available for us to go after, recognizing many of those will open or close before the calendar year,” Eisenhauer said.