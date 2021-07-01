CHAMPAIGN — Ghanian wheelchair racing standout Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe feels in his comfort zone in central Illinois.
The three-time Paralympic gold medalist is in Champaign-Urbana to train for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games — and to reconnect with those who have helped him along the way.
“My coming here has always been one of excitement,” Nkegbe said. “My sports career started here, I got my first racing chair from this part of the (United States). Anytime I’m here, I feel like I’m back home.”
Nkegbe had lunch with members of the Rotary Club of Savoy on Wednesday at Biaggi’s in Champaign, sharing stories and catching up with a group that included UI alum and five-time Paralympic gold medalist Jean Driscoll.
Driscoll and Nkegbe first crossed paths 20 years ago, when they met at a wheelchair track camp that Driscoll had agreed to teach. What has resulted over the last two decades is a dramatic improvement in the access Ghanians with disabilities have to equal opportunities.
As Driscoll was wrapping up her competitive career at the 2000 Sydney Paralympic Games, she met Joni Eareckson Tada and became involved with the Joni and Friends organization, which seeks to raise awareness and money for people living with disabilities.
When Driscoll arrived in Ghana to teach the camp — hosted by the group’s Wheels for the World program — she was surprised by what she saw.
“I knew that polio was still endemic, but I thought ‘maybe there will be people on crutches and a lucky few will have wheelchairs,’” Driscoll said. “I was completely unprepared for the people who crawled into the track on their hands and knees.”
There were just seven racing wheelchairs — only six of which were completely functional — for the 32 people who turned out to the camp.
“We did two-a-day workouts, and for 10 minutes in the morning and 10 minutes in the evening, they were up off the ground,” Driscoll said. “Otherwise, several of them were crawling, and they had crawled two blocks from the hostel they were staying at to the track.”
Driscoll returned to Ghana to teach the camp again the next year and involved the central Illinois community in 2003.
Five Rotary clubs — one in Ghana and four in the C-U area — raised $60,000 to bring eight Ghanian athletes and two coaches to the United States, equipping them with custom-built wheelchairs for the first time.
The Rotary Club of Savoy was among the largest donors, raising $40,000 to support the Ghanian team.
Paul Taylor was one of two Rotarians who drove to Atlanta and back in a day to get the wheelchairs to Champaign.
“It’s incredible to see Raphael again and the transformation that he’s made during this time,” Taylor said. “From being a very strong wheelchair athlete (to now) being an exemplary leader and what he’s doing for the sport in Ghana in coaching and leading other people.
After getting new equipment and training in C-U during 2003, Nkegbe’s career took off. He won Paralympic gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012 and set an African 100-meter record of 14.22 seconds at the 2019 Desert Challenge Games in Arizona.
In Ghana, his presence in the sport extends far deeper than his list of accomplishments on the track.
“Some of us, since we decided to do sports, we saw it as an opportunity to do and change so many things,” Nkegbe said, “We grew up in a continent that looks down on people with disabilities. ... Being a disabled person doesn’t mean that you can’t do anything. What we need is equal support and an equal platform.”
Nkegbe is a coach for the Go Get Dem wheelchair racing club, which has sought to empower Ghanian wheelchair athletes since its inception in 2012.
“I believe we need to keep the legacy going,” Nkegbe said. “The aim is using the sports as one of the tools, getting other people to understand what we are doing. That’s the whole idea is to give back and inspire the next generation.”
As Nkegbe trains for the Tokyo Games, optimism for a strong showing is high as he trains with several people who have inspired his success.
Among those figures are UI wheelchair track head coach Adam Bleakney, who Nkegbe cites as an inspiration.
“He has been so open to me,” Nkegbe said. “Anytime I feel like I want to come here, he’s always open for me and that motivates me. I feel like being here always brings something along with me because it’s where I started.”
Several top athletes have ties to the central Illinois and continue to train locally — including 2019 Boston Marathon winner Daniel Romanchuk and 17-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden.
Training alongside accomplished stars fuels Nkegbe further — and he hopes it will do the same for generations to come.
“Training with these guys, they’re all motivation to me,” Nkegbe said. “(I will tell) the next generation back home, ‘Hey, this is what you can do and these are who you can look up to as role models.’”
While Tokyo will likely mark his final Games as a competitor, Nkegbe plans to continue raising awareness for equality off the track.
“The ability within us is what we always need to look for, not the disability,” Nkegbe said. “I just pray that everybody will be treated equally, everybody will be respected no matter what form of disability they have. I pray that will be something that all the world and especially my continent will embrace.”