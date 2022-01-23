CHAMPAIGN — After a year of pandemic-related delay, the show is finally going to go on again in Champaign for “That’s What She Said.”
To feature a cast of 10 Champaign County women telling their personal stories, it will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C, said Director Jenette Jurczyk, also national director of The She Said Project.
The last time “That’s What She Said” gave a live performance in Champaign was February 2020, one of the last live performances locally before the pandemic hit, Jurczyk said.
While the pandemic is still around, Jurczyk said this live program is needed a lot right now.
“We’re pushing for it because women are so fatigued, worn out, and we want to infuse some human connection, compassion, kindness, acceptance and love,” she said.
“We want to remind women it’s still there.”
Plus, she said, women have something to say, “and we want to be that safe space for them.”
This year’s cast includes Taylor Clay, Dionne Clifton, Angela Davis, Andrea Hunt-Shelton, Jaya Kolisetty, Holly Melby, Julie Pryde, Stephanie Stewart-Cockrell, Nashla Vega Zamora and Joan Zernich.
Clay will be not only the first cast member with a known disability but is joining The She Said Project as a disability/accessibility consultant, Jurczyk said.
Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, is not only a cast member but also advised on how to make the performance as pandemic-safe as possible, she said.
Jurczyk said cast members will be seated onstage and wearing masks that they won’t remove until it’s their turn to speak.
She also expects that attendees — who are also required to wear masks — will distance themselves from others in the audience.
The Virginia can hold 1,468, and past performances have drawn nearly 1,200, she said.
For this year’s performance, Jurczyk said, “we don’t expect to hit those numbers. But people are tired of waiting.”
This year’s sponsor is Sterling Wealth Management.
The University of Illinois YWCA will receive part of the proceeds.
Tickets are on sale at thevirginia.org.