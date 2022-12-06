URBANA — Cunningham Children’s Home has a large sign that many people like to pose in front of for photos. It reads “Hope.”
That’s what the children’s home is all about.
“We say at Cunningham, ‘Hope starts here,’” said Ginger Mills, director of advancement at the Urbana-based children’s home.
That was also part of the motivation behind the start of its annual drive-thru Luminaries of Hope and Live Nativity in 2020. People needed some hope during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started it ... when everything was being canceled because we wanted something to celebrate the holiday season,” Mills said.
They wanted to bring people happiness while still keeping them safe, and they still do.
This year’s event is set for Friday and Saturday night. People can drive through from 6 to 8 p.m. at the home’s campus at 1301 N. Cunningham Ave. in Urbana.
There is a suggested donation of $5 per vehicle.
When guests arrive, they will receive a program that includes the names of all who have purchased luminaries of hope and the names for whom they are honoring or memorializing.
The event takes a lot of work and is done with a great deal of volunteer help.
On Monday, for example, volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Champaign-Urbana were on hand to assist.
“All this week, we’ll be putting the luminaries together, the sand and the candles in the bags,” Mills said. “We have over 1,000 luminaries.”
She said getting them ready will take most of the week. Then on Friday and Saturday, volunteers will turn out to help.
“We have it down to a science because it’s our third year doing it,” Mills said.
Some volunteers will work indoors turning on the battery-powered candles (two candles per bag to create enough light), while other volunteers will be placing them around campus.
A 6-foot-long swimming pool noodle is used to make sure the luminaries are spaced the proper distance apart.
At the end of the night’s showing, the volunteers bring the luminaries back inside and turn them off.
Starting on Giving Tuesday, people were able to buy luminaries for $10 apiece for someone special in their life. Details are available at cunninghamhome.org. Of the luminaries on display, 807 of them will be put out for each of the youth, adults and families served.
Each year, the event continues to grow. New this year is a choir with staff singing songs along the luminary path. More lights have also been added.
Hot chocolate and cider will be served as part of the on-campus coffee shop, a project of Cunningham’s vocational options program.
“This year is so special,” Mills said. “It is peaceful and beautiful, and we could all use a couple hours of that, but it has great meaning as well.”
Luminaries of Hope also celebrates and honors Cunningham’s lights of hope — namesakes Judge Joseph and Mary Cunningham, who turned over their country home in 1895 to be used to provide a safe and nurturing environment for children in need.