CHAMPAIGN — Cyclists Loni Hale of Danville and Shane Willoughby of Champaign worked to remove their bicycles from the back of a vehicle in the south parking lot of the I Hotel on Wednesday evening.
Members of the Prairie Cycle Club were preparing to ride in the annual Ride of Silence, an event that recognizes cyclists who have been killed or injured in accidents.
Hale said they were riding for a friend who was injured locally.
“He’s a popular music artist in the area,” Hale said, “and we’re fans of his music.”
Willoughby said the roads are full of distracted drivers, making cycling a dangerous mode of transportation.
“It’s definitely a problem,” Hale said. “I lived in Chicago for five years, and it was a problem.”
Prior to the start of the event, club President Sue Jones estimated about 20 cyclists would participate. Instead, closer to 40 showed up. They were accompanied by a couple of police officers along the 8-mile route.
Jones said the Ride of Silence is held globally in May and is “designed to raise awareness that we’re all on the road and trying to get where we’re going safely.”
Prior to the start of the ride, participants told whom they were honoring. One told of a group of four who were hit by a car.
The group then traveled through Champaign-Urbana with a slow-moving, tightly-grouped message of safety.
Charlie Smyth of Champaign County Bikes said C-U has participated in the Ride of Silence since 2007, noting “it’s never been more important.”
“With three bicyclists killed ... over the past three years, not including those seriously injured, I’m very concerned that we are backsliding locally,” he said.
“Roads are for people. Regardless of how you may be using the public roadway, it is there for everyone’s transportation needs whether on foot, bike, motorcycle, car and so on. All users of the roadway have a responsibility to watch for and respect other users.”
Smyth said vehicle drivers need to get off their phones. He said the rampant cellphone use in vehicles is obvious.
“From our bicycles, we can see ... people talking on phones and swerving around while texting,” he said, noting driving requires the driver’s full attention.
Smyth said one of the campaigns of Champaign County Bikes is to expand the use of the 3-foot passing rule to help increase awareness of some of the rules of the road.
“We also encourage people to take the quiz at BikeSafetyQuiz.com, a Ride Illinois product that includes modules for bicyclists, cyclists, car and truck drivers,” he said.