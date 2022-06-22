DANVILLE — Being “a man of many hats” sounds cliche, but in Dean Carlton’s case, the phrase fits.
There was the time he showed up to read for students at Garfield Elementary dressed as the Cat in the Hat. Another time, he was one of the elves with Santa for an AMBUCS Christmas party. He was the perfect choice as the skipper (he looked just like him) during a “Gilligan’s Island”-themed AMBUCS spring conference in Danville.
Carlton is not afraid to get involved for a worthy cause. He just switches hats. His steady involvement with the organization and the community over the years has not gone unnoticed.
He will be honored tonight at AMBUCS’ 89th First Citizen celebration at Turtle Run Banquet Center.
“Dean is a giver and helper, and he will be around to do any AMBUCS project, anything,” said William Fulton, one of the members who nominated Carlton. “He and his family are heavy into ballooning, and Dean was one of the main people that got the Balloons Over Vermilion back in our town. Last year, they made enough money off it that they gave $150,000 in grants away in the community.”
The balloon festival organizers also took over the Festival of Trees event, and Carlton “was one of the main people that got that going.”
If a worthwhile event is happening in Danville, there’s a good chance Carlton will be involved. And it’s not just AMBUCS-related.
Carlton said helping comes naturally.
“My parents (Gene and Betty Carlton of Danville) were always big on giving back to the community,” he said. “That was always something you do — never for glory and never for recognition. You help people.”
Carlton said the work isn’t all self-sacrifice though. He enjoys it.
“Most of the things I help with are fun to do, so I want to do them anyway,” he said.
One his regular activities is AMBUCS Friday nights — held six times during the summer featuring concerts at Turtle Run. Carlton helps to recruit sponsors.
“Plus we help them sell beer and do a 50/50,” Carlton said. “That raises a pretty good amount of money.”
A balloonist for 25 years, he is a board member of Balloons over Vermilion. Carlton and a couple of other local pilots were instrumental in bringing the event to Danville beginning in 2016 after the air went out of the town’s Balloon Classic in the early 2000s.
The 61-year-old Carlton, who is a real-estate manager by day and has been an AMBUCS member since 1993, was surprised he was selected as First Citizen.
“I was humbled and shocked when they advised me I’d been named,” he said. “I’d been involved with that First Citizen activity for quite some time but never thought it was something I’d be on the list for. I look up to the folks that (were previously named First Citizens) significantly.”
Fulton said Carlton shouldn’t be surprised by the honor.
“We do about 10 AMBUCS events, and he’s involved in about all of them,” he said. “You always know you can count on him.”
AMBUCS is a service organization founded nationally in 1922. The Danville chapter was founded in 1925 — the third in the nation.