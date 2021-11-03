DANVILLE — American Legion Post 210 will host its fifth annual Veterans Day 5K race at 11 a.m. Saturday at the post, 201 Prospect Place, Danville.
All proceeds will benefit Post 210. Free chili and desserts will be served to all.
Shirts will be available to purchase for $18, with $5 donated back to the American Legion.
Entry fees will be charged to race.
Race-day signup is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. To sign up online, go to the events tab of the post’s Facebook page (@Post 210DanvilleIL).
A Post 302 Mission K9 Warrior presentation will be made at 12:15 p.m. There will also be raffle baskets and door prizes.
The post’s last four races have raised more than $20,000.