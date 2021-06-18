DANVILLE — During a six-year period in the middle of last century, before the Brooklyn Dodgers moved to Los Angeles, some of the team’s future stars honed their skills on its Class A affiliate in Danville.
On Sunday, the Danville Dans will mark a special time during that period — the anniversary of the day when the Major League Dodgers came to town to play their minor-league affiliate. Among those on the Dodgers’ roster was Jackie Robinson, the first Black player to play in the majors.
A ceremony will recognize that special day during a yearlong observance of Danville Stadium’s 75th anniversary. Afterward, the Danville Dans, members of the Prospect League, a summer collegiate wooden-bat league, will play the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. A more elaborate celebration of the Dodgers’ visit is planned for July 24.
“Construction began on Danville Stadium in 1945 after Brooklyn Dodgers President and GM Branch Rickey agreed to place a farm team in Danville if the stadium was built,” Dans representative Tom Fricke said.
“He later agreed to have the Major League Dodgers come to Danville to play an exhibition game.”
The Dodgers moved to Los Angeles ahead of the 1958 season.
But their agreement to use Danville Stadium had expired six years earlier.
They used the stadium as a minor league affiliate from 1946-51 and again in 1975-76.
Other MLB teams, however, also used the stadium — the New York Giants, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Braves.
More than 200 Major League players, including Oakwood native Darrin Fletcher, have played at Danville Stadium.
A packed house of more than 6,000 people were on hand on June 20, 1947, to watch Robinson and the Dodgers defeat their minor-league affiliate, 14-7.
In addition to Robinson, other Dodgers stars who appeared in that game included Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snider and Gil Hodges.
The team, which was traveling by train from Chicago to Cincinnati, had lunch at Harrison Park Clubhouse before the game in Danville.
In honor of that visit, the city recently designated Highland Boulevard in front of the stadium as honorary Jackie Robinson Way.
Sunday’s game time is 4:30 p.m. A pregame ceremony will highlight the Dodgers’ visit to Danville Stadium.