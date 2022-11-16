Festival of trees main

Scott Mathis took the top prize at Danville’s Festival of Trees, which concludes today.

 Festival of Trees Danville/Facebook

DANVILLE — Another Danville Festival of Trees will be in the books this afternoon, with Scott Mathis taking home the festival cup for the top tree.

The theme for the tree was “A Black Tie Affair.”

Pat O’Shaughnessy, event coordinator, said the award was decided by a vote of attendees to the event, which began Saturday at David S. Palmer Arena.

Three Danville Art League judges selected many of the award winners.

Year 25 of the festival brought “great crowds, lots of smiles” and sold-out events, O’Shaughnessy said.

He said the festival, which has been organized by the Balloons Over Danville committee the last two years, has given back $5 million to the community over its two-and-a-half decades.

“Every dime goes back to the community,” he said.

Last year’s festival raised $155,000, and O’Shaughnessy hopes this year’s amount will far surpass that.

One of the festival’s most unique attractions will be raffled off — a playhouse built by Wade Anderson and his building trades students at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Anderson said that every year, between 15 and 30 of his students help build the playhouse. This year’s took about a month to put together.

The students helped him to design the house, which features a metal saltbox roof — a gable roof with asymmetrical planes.

“I keep the kids all involved,” he said. “They get pretty proud of themselves. That’s what we want.”

Anderson said it took about a month to build the playhouse.

“We had some vinyl planking we put down this year.”

He has been in charge of the project for 22 or so of the 25 years a playhouse has been raffled off at the festival.

2022 FESTIVAL OF TREES DESIGNER AWARDS

7 Foot Trees

Most Traditional — designed by Becky Payne and Chris Clark

Theme — Santa Knows it is Better to Give Than Receive

Sponsor — Carle Health

Most Original — designed by Kendra Mae

Theme — Queen of Hearts

Sponsor — MB Music and Sound

Judges’ Choice — designed by Deb Simmons and Shelby Foran

Theme — “Bo-Ho” me for the Holidays

Sponsor — Central Illinois Honda Dealers

Best Use of Festival Theme — designed by Jan Pasco

Theme — Be Kind and Humble

Sponsor — Sunset Funeral Home

Festival Committee Award — designed by Alauna Brown, Karen Trinkle and Dana Land

Theme — Sweet Treats

Sponsor — Automation International, Inc.

People’s Choice Awards — designed by Smile Doctors Champaign/Charleston

Theme — Have a Magical Muggle Christmas and a Wanderful New Year!

Sponsor — Smile Doctors Champaign/Charleston

4.5-Foot Trees

Most Traditional — designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders

Theme — “Believe in the Magic of Christmas!”

Sponsor — WHPO Radio

Most Original — designed by Heather Flores

Theme — Frozen

Sponsor — Carmack Car Capitol

Judges’ Choice — designed by Lori Hutt

Theme — “A Vintage Christmas”

Sponsor — KOOL 92.9

Best Use of Festival Theme — designed by Sherri Schroeder

Theme — “Bells Will Be Ringing”

Sponsor — Autumn Fields

Festival Committee Award — designed by Tammy Anderson and Marianne Brown

Theme — Frosty Nights

Sponsor — The Goodwin Family — Mark and Jana, Patrick and Carly, Kaitlyn and Perry

People’s Choice Award — designed by Heather Flores

Theme — Frozen

Sponsor — Carmack Car Capitol

Wreaths

Most Original — designed by Kristen Mitchell and Amanda Carson-Torrez

Theme — Soaring Into a New Year

Sponsor — TeePak Credit Union

Most Traditional — designed by Paula Meece

Theme — Sleigh Bells Ring

Sponsor — Brad and Meggin Cooper/East Lake Hospital for Animals

Judges’ Choice — designed by Carla Wheeler

Theme — Diamonds a Girl’s Best Friend

Sponsor — Pleasant Meadows Senior Living

Best Use of Festival Theme — designed by Shirley Dreher

Theme — Sleigh Bells Ring

Sponsor — Bob and Kathy Richard/Ron and Mary Norenberg

Festival Committee Award — designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders

Theme — “Christmas Wishes and Gingerbread Kisses”

Sponsor — Landmark Credit Union

People’s Choice Award — designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders

Theme — “Christmas Wishes and Gingerbread Kisses”

Sponsor — Landmark Credit Union

Festival Cup — designed by Scott Mathis

Theme — A Black Tie Affair

Sponsor — Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos