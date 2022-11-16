DANVILLE — Another Danville Festival of Trees will be in the books this afternoon, with Scott Mathis taking home the festival cup for the top tree.
The theme for the tree was “A Black Tie Affair.”
Pat O’Shaughnessy, event coordinator, said the award was decided by a vote of attendees to the event, which began Saturday at David S. Palmer Arena.
Three Danville Art League judges selected many of the award winners.
Year 25 of the festival brought “great crowds, lots of smiles” and sold-out events, O’Shaughnessy said.
He said the festival, which has been organized by the Balloons Over Danville committee the last two years, has given back $5 million to the community over its two-and-a-half decades.
“Every dime goes back to the community,” he said.
Last year’s festival raised $155,000, and O’Shaughnessy hopes this year’s amount will far surpass that.
One of the festival’s most unique attractions will be raffled off — a playhouse built by Wade Anderson and his building trades students at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
Anderson said that every year, between 15 and 30 of his students help build the playhouse. This year’s took about a month to put together.
The students helped him to design the house, which features a metal saltbox roof — a gable roof with asymmetrical planes.
“I keep the kids all involved,” he said. “They get pretty proud of themselves. That’s what we want.”
“We had some vinyl planking we put down this year.”
He has been in charge of the project for 22 or so of the 25 years a playhouse has been raffled off at the festival.
2022 FESTIVAL OF TREES DESIGNER AWARDS
7 Foot Trees
Most Traditional — designed by Becky Payne and Chris Clark
Theme — Santa Knows it is Better to Give Than Receive
Sponsor — Carle Health
Most Original — designed by Kendra Mae
Theme — Queen of Hearts
Sponsor — MB Music and Sound
Judges’ Choice — designed by Deb Simmons and Shelby Foran
Theme — “Bo-Ho” me for the Holidays
Sponsor — Central Illinois Honda Dealers
Best Use of Festival Theme — designed by Jan Pasco
Theme — Be Kind and Humble
Sponsor — Sunset Funeral Home
Festival Committee Award — designed by Alauna Brown, Karen Trinkle and Dana Land
Theme — Sweet Treats
Sponsor — Automation International, Inc.
People’s Choice Awards — designed by Smile Doctors Champaign/Charleston
Theme — Have a Magical Muggle Christmas and a Wanderful New Year!
Sponsor — Smile Doctors Champaign/Charleston
4.5-Foot Trees
Most Traditional — designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders
Theme — “Believe in the Magic of Christmas!”
Sponsor — WHPO Radio
Most Original — designed by Heather Flores
Theme — Frozen
Sponsor — Carmack Car Capitol
Judges’ Choice — designed by Lori Hutt
Theme — “A Vintage Christmas”
Sponsor — KOOL 92.9
Best Use of Festival Theme — designed by Sherri Schroeder
Theme — “Bells Will Be Ringing”
Sponsor — Autumn Fields
Festival Committee Award — designed by Tammy Anderson and Marianne Brown
Theme — Frosty Nights
Sponsor — The Goodwin Family — Mark and Jana, Patrick and Carly, Kaitlyn and Perry
People’s Choice Award — designed by Heather Flores
Theme — Frozen
Sponsor — Carmack Car Capitol
Wreaths
Most Original — designed by Kristen Mitchell and Amanda Carson-Torrez
Theme — Soaring Into a New Year
Sponsor — TeePak Credit Union
Most Traditional — designed by Paula Meece
Theme — Sleigh Bells Ring
Sponsor — Brad and Meggin Cooper/East Lake Hospital for Animals
Judges’ Choice — designed by Carla Wheeler
Theme — Diamonds a Girl’s Best Friend
Sponsor — Pleasant Meadows Senior Living
Best Use of Festival Theme — designed by Shirley Dreher
Theme — Sleigh Bells Ring
Sponsor — Bob and Kathy Richard/Ron and Mary Norenberg
Festival Committee Award — designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders
Theme — “Christmas Wishes and Gingerbread Kisses”
Sponsor — Landmark Credit Union
People’s Choice Award — designed by Erin Morris and Derek Sanders
Theme — “Christmas Wishes and Gingerbread Kisses”
Sponsor — Landmark Credit Union
Festival Cup — designed by Scott Mathis
Theme — A Black Tie Affair
Sponsor — Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation