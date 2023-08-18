DeLAND — Ezra Marquis originally owned the land that would one day become the Piatt County village of DeLand. Thomas E. Bondurant, who came from Kentucky, bought the land from Marquis.
The town, however, wasn’t named after Marquis or Bondurant. Although there is some dispute, it is named either after James DeLand, who helped bring the railroad to the area in 1872, or French DeLand, a surveyor who is said to have laid out the town.
Under the federal land program that sought to develop the country for farmers, the prairie ground was selling for 50 cents an acre.
“If you drain it, you can farm it,” was the motto in the 1800s, according to Roger Wisegarver, who compiled much of the town’s history into a book for the occasion of DeLand’s 150th anniversary.
The author of “DeLand, Illinois, Celebrating 150 Years: Highlights of Our Most Recent 50 Years 1974-2023” now lives in Monticello, but formerly lived in the house his grandparents built on Illinois 10.
Like many small towns, DeLand’s population declined over the last 100 years, from a peak of 542 in 1920 to 447 in 2020. The drop, however, hasn’t been that stark.
“It was known as ‘The biggest little town on Earth’ in the centennial book in 1973,” Wisegarver said. “Just because you didn’t have to go anywhere in the ’20s to ’40s.
“They had a restaurant and a confectionery and a dry-goods general store and hardware store; a place to fit horses with harnesses; and blacksmithing-wise, they had two blacksmith shops.”
The town even had a car dealer, Bowsher, which sold Ramblers. Motorists had their choice of three filling stations — Shell, Standard and Marathon. There were two banks, a theater and “three or four churches.”
These days, Wisegarver said, there are one-and-a-half churches — the Christian Church built in the late 1880s and the former Baptist Church, which operates as a cowboy church on Saturday nights.
The town wants to hold onto its moorings — and part of that is maintaining its own school district. With a total enrollment of 172 students last year, the DeLand-Weldon district had 15 high school seniors. It is one of the smallest public high schools in Illinois.
People head to Monticello or Champaign-Urbana to shop.
At one time, DeLand had a Carnegie library. The building still stands, but the Goose Creek District Library is now housed in the former First State Bank.
“The oldest business is the Farmers Grain Co-op,” Wisegarver said. “There’s an auction house called Barnyard Treasures Auction Service. Casey’s General Store is there, and there’s a post office.”
Fire was a near-constant threat for years in DeLand.
With most buildings made of wood and no water system, the community was hard-pressed when fire broke out, according to Myrta Grace Paughshe’s book published on the occasion of DeLand’s centennial.
During the village’s first 64 years, DeLand experienced 13 major fires in public buildings, several narrow escapes from smaller fires, 24 buildings leveled and the loss of thousands of dollars worth of goods by 24 merchants.
Numerous houses and other buildings also went up in flames.
Much of that changed in the late 1930s, when the village got a water system. It built a new 75,000-gallon water tower, two new wells were drilled into the Mahomet aquifer and a new pipeline was added at a cost of $2.3 million.
DeLand will mark its sesquicentennial with a daylong event from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 26, including a homecoming celebration in the village park with breakfast, games, activities, barrel train rides for children, a petting zoo, a bags tournament and a car show. Food will be available all day, and there will be light entertainment.
The full schedule is available in the “De Land Bulletin Board” group on Facebook.
Wisegarver’s book is available at the Goose Creek Library in DeLand and the Allerton Public Library in Monticello and will be available the day of the celebration in the park.