TOLONO — The fireworks will go on in Tolono tonight as part the town’s annual Fun Days Festival despite extreme dry conditions.
“We’ve been watering all week,” Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer said. “We started on Monday. We’ve been watering every night.”
Tolono, with help from Pesotum and Sadorus departments, put down 18,000 gallons of water on the two ball diamonds and some of the grass areas around it on Thursday, and planned to water the area again Friday.
Humer said the area is starting to green up.
That is in contrast to Hoopeston, which this week announced it was calling off its fireworks show today due to the dry conditions.
Hoopeston, as well as Danville, the St. Joseph-Stanton fire district, Homer and Piper City are among the area entities that have banned all burning.
“Nobody’s right or wrong, one way or another,” Humer said. “If we didn’t have the ability to water the way we are then we would most likely cancel” fireworks.
Pesotum, Sadorus and Savoy departments will join Tolono tonight around the fireworks area. He said firefighters will also talk with the fireworks shooters “to make sure it’s as safe as possible.”
The fireworks set-off area borders a residential neighborhood. Humer said firefighters will keep a close eye on the wind.
He said he believes the Tolono fireworks have never been cancelled due to dry weather, but rain has caused their cancellation or postponement.
Area crops and yards could get a break this weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for the possibility of rain tonight and Sunday.
The fireworks are scheduled to be set off beginning at 9:20 p.m.