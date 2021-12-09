URBANA — The residents of the street in Urbana known as Candlestick Lane gathered on their porches last year on Dec. 12. Normally, on a Saturday a few weeks before Christmas, several hundred people gather in the streets to watch the annual “lighting ceremony,” when one by one, lamps at the end of driveways would be lit and the intricate displays at each house would come to life.
Last year, though, the street was empty, because the lighting ceremony was called off due to COVID-19. So instead, the residents clapped and cheered as they turned on their lights.
“We noticed there were no cars on the street,” resident and organizer Charlie Halpin said.
Then, Halpin walked down the street and he realized how special Candlestick Lane is to visitors.
“There was this massive line of cars down the road,” he said. “I knocked on a window and said, ‘My name is Charlie, is everybody good?’ And he said, ‘Oh yeah, we were just waiting to see if it’s OK to come now.’ For whatever reason, the vehicle traffic was so polite, and then, ‘Boom.’”
For decades, families have made a tradition out of coming to Candlestick Lane, which will set its lights aglow this year at 5 p.m. Saturday, once again without a lighting ceremony. That included Lucas Schoonover, who remembers marveling at the lights when he was a child.
Schoonover helps his father, George, every year, like he did as a child, create a light display at his Mahomet home that has become known as the “Griswold House,” after the massive light display in the 1989 film “Christmas Vacation.”
“To experience it when I was a child, I just will never forget that, because all of the lights and all of the camaraderie, where people do all that together. It was pretty neat,” he said. “And it kind of translated over to my dad’s house and his neighbors and working together to do something.”
While it’s not organized like Candlestick Lane, Schoonover’s childhood neighborhood has begun to resemble the Urbana neighborhood because of the sheer amount of light displays at neighborhood houses.
Neighborhoods like the Schoonovers’, though, haven’t detracted from Candlestick Lane, now in its 58th year of existence. Neither has the lack of a lighting ceremony.
“With all of the (neighborhoods) we’ve inspired, we thought that might dilute some of the traffic, but oh my gosh … hand to my heart, we had more,” Halpin said. “It kind of blows my mind. … It was a bit of a loss not having an opening ceremony after so many years, but it’s a true neighborhood. It gives us a sense of community.”