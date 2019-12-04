CHAMPAIGN — Drive-through collections for the annual Toys for Tots toy drive will be held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m Dec. 12 in three locations in Champaign and Danville.
In Champaign, donations of new, unwrapped toys, gift cards or money can be brought to the administration center at Carle at the Fields, 3310 Fields South Drive, and the back lot of WCIA 3, 509 S. Neil St.
The Danville drive-through collection will be held at Carle, 311 W. Fairchild St.
More than 2,100 toys and $4,900 in monetary gifts were collected for the toy drive last year.
The toy drive benefits children in Champaign and Vermilion counties who might not otherwise have a gift to open this holiday season, according to Carle, one of its sponsors.