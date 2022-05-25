GIFFORD — Don’t blame Norlyn Loschen if he looks like he might have a little too much time on his hands this summer.
For the first time since 1933 — outside of 2020 due to the pandemic — a Loschen or Franzen won’t be tending to a Gifford-Flatville baseball game. No one will. Anyone showing up for a game at the ball diamond in Gifford is likely to find a plowed field.
The team’s involvement started with Loschen’s grandfather, then his father before Norlyn. It’s a sign of the times. The Eastern Illinois Baseball League will begin its 2022 season with only four teams starting Sunday — just a fraction of yesteryear.
“It’s hard getting guys to commit to play Sunday and show up on a regular basis,” said Loschen, who has served as general manager in recent years. Loschen said he thinks youngsters get tired of baseball earlier these days.
“I’m old school. I think the travel ball is what’s happened,” he said. “Kids start playing at 9 or 10 and they play through college. By the time they are 28 or 30, they’re burned out.”
Loschen is 74 and said when he played, “you had to drag us off the field.” He quit when he was 35.
“I’m just sad that they’re going to shut it down because of all the people who have kept it going,” he said. “When you can’t get a commitment from players ...”
Gifford Mayor Derald Ackerman said Gifford-Flatville games were a big deal at one time.
“Every Sunday afternoon, especially a few years back when you had all those other teams involved,” big crowds would show up, he said. “Royal played there, too, and now Royal has their own new diamond” just west of St. Joseph.
An area farmer has bought the 4.1 acres where the field has sat on the community’s east side from the nonprofit corporation that owned it.
It’s obvious there will be no baseball there this year. The process of tearing up the field has begun with the dugouts in shambles, poles pulled out and other signs of demolition.
Franzen has been taking out as much equipment as he can — things like drag rakes, bases and screens — to give away.
It isn’t the first time the ball field has been in shambles. The Gifford tornado of 2013 did a number on it, destroying the dugouts, backstop, pavilion and the batting cages. Insurance covered the cost to replace the damaged items.
Dave Strang played second base for Gifford-Flatville from 1976 to 1988 as a second baseman.
“I was in college. I went to Ole Miss, and in the summer I played for Gifford. Ralph Loschen (Norlyn’s dad) asked me to play.
“Originally you wanted to get your games in the summer, and we played in the Twilight League too.”
Strang said the competition was good, but the friendships were better. That’s what kept him coming back. But he saw E.I. league participation begin to tail off.
“It was a great time,” he said. “I enjoyed it.”
Darrin Fletcher, who played 12 years in the major leagues, played three seasons of E.I. ball with Royal, and said “the league has been slowly dying out.”
“I guess there’s just too many other things to do,” he said. “Kids need to be making money, and if they’re really good, they’re playing in college leagues and other leagues.”
Fletcher, who played in the E.I. while in high school, said the league offered good competition.
“It was a great way to spend a Sunday in the summer time. The little towns got into it. The towns came out. I don’t see it ever really coming back.”
Norlyn Loschen’s grandfather, “Big John” Franzen, built the field at Gifford in 1933 during the height of the Great Depression. The E.I. league was founded three years later.
In those days, entertainment wasn’t as plentiful, and going to a baseball game was an attractive option. Loschen’s father, Ralph, Loschen’s brother and his children also played for Gifford-Flatville.
“In those days in the ‘40s or ‘50s, that’s what you did on Sundays,” Loschen said. “Champaign would have a ball club. They’d come to Gifford and have big crowds. Seymour, Ivesdale, all the little towns, Leverett, Dillsburg,” had teams.
Tournaments would bring in 1,200 spectators.
Among the big draws were a pair of barnstorming future Hall of Famers, Dizzy Dean and Satchel Paige. Dean played a game at Gifford, and Paige a couple of games at Royal.
Loschen remembers five generations of his family watching a game at the field. So it’s understandable for him that the field at Gifford is about more than baseball.
“I guess all good things come to an end,” he said. “It’s just tough to accept it.”