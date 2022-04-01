CHAMPAIGN — Tired of looking at litter?
Here’s a chance to help restore areas of Champaign-Urbana and Savoy to their former cleaner-looking selves by ridding streams, detention ponds and parks of accumulated trash.
It’s been three years since a large-scale community clean-up called Boneyard Creek Community Day has been held, and it’s returning April 9.
And probably not a day too soon.
Organized by the cities of Champaign and Urbana and their park districts, the village of Savoy and several other groups, this event was last held in April 2019 and was called off in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Zoe Southlynn-Savage, special-events manager for the Champaign Park District.
While there have been a few small groups cleaning up on their own in the interim, she said, not doing a larger annual cleanup for a few years has had an impact.
“Right now, it’s pretty bad, because we haven’t been able to do the large clean-up,” she said.
Litter doesn’t just look bad. It can clog storm drains, leading to flooding, and harm aquatic life, according to the event’s website.
To illustrate what can accumulate in just one year and what a small army of volunteers can pull off, during the last event in 2019, 392 volunteers removed 30 cubic yards of litter from 468 acres of land, cleaned up 6.25 miles of shoreline and removed 8 acres of invasive species, according to the event’s website.
This year, volunteers will work from 9 a.m. to noon in the following areas of Champaign-Urbana: Scott Park, Kaufman Lake/Heritage Park, Boneyard Creek Crossing, Boulware Trail, Anita Purves Nature Center, the University of Illinois campus area and North Prospect Avenue. Volunteers will also be working along U.S. 45 in Savoy.
Helpers are asked to sign up at boneyardcreek.org by April 6, and those who sign up in advance can choose their locations and go directly to those sites, where organizers will be waiting with information and supplies, Southlynn-Savage said.
Those who don’t sign up and decide help the day of the event are also welcome, but should first go to Scott Park, 207 E. Springfield Ave., C, for instructions and locations to work, Southlynn-Savage said.
“We will not turn anybody away,” she said.
Volunteers will be given supplies such as such as sticks to pick up trash, buckets and gloves, and bright-orange T-shirts.
And they’re being asked to dress for outdoor work. Those who plan to pull trash and invasive plant species from the water are also being asked to wear boots.
About 200 volunteers have already signed up and another 200 or so are needed, according to Southlynn-Savage.
Volunteers will work in the morning, and then are all invited to a thank-you celebration in Scott Park including a free lunch, music and educational displays.