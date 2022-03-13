CHAMPAIGN — Pontiac High School Coach Casey Casson’s team was up 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, but he wanted more from his squad.
“I don’t want to see threes. I want to see what?” he told the huddle.
“Twos,” his players said in unison.
And they listened, widening their lead in the first half. But the second half was a back-and-forth affair until a photo finish; when Amani Jones, a senior at Hoffman Estates, swooped in for a buzzer-beating layup.
“We said defense wins championships, and that’s what we focused on,” said Hoffman Estates coach Eric Gdowski. “We were just making sure everybody got involved too, because it’s Unified basketball. And the partners and athletes did a great job.”
A stone’s throw from the IHSA boys’ state basketball tournament, inside the Activities and Recreation Center on Peabody Drive, another premier state hoops tournament took place the past two days.
Friday marked the start of the 2022 Unified State Basketball Tournament, where teams of Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities compete alongside their “unified partners” — non-disabled high school teammates.
Eight teams — hailing from Andrew, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Edwardsville, Hoffman Estates, Limestone, North Boone, Pontiac and St. Patrick’s/Vaughn high schools — made their journey to Champaign-Urbana for a slate of competitive afternoon games Friday and Saturday.
Each team won a regional tournament to come to C-U. Unified basketball first became an official Special Olympics Illinois sport in 2016, and it’s tagged along with the IHSA boys’ basketball tournament, held previously in Peoria.
Limestone High School’s squad secured the first win of the event, thanks to inspired performances from Unified partner Samuel Morse and athletes Nicolas Souba and Da’Jon Taylor.
The trio combined to score 32 of the team’s 59 points for Limestone.
“I tried to do my best, give it my all. I love the Unified team,” said junior Souba, who’s played Unified basketball since his freshman year. “I was iffy, in my head a lot. But then I realized I was doing a lot better than I thought I was.”
Taylor didn’t mince words about his performance.
“I played great,” he said, after chipping in 11 points from the block. “I’m trying to win state with this team.”
A day later, he did just that. Limestone knocked off Bradley Bourbonnais Saturday morning for the Special Olympics Illinois Division II championship.
The opening day of the event brought thunderous cheers from attentive crowds, many of whom drove two-plus hours to spectate their sons, daughters, classmates and students.
Roberta Costin was a sideline powerhouse for Hoffman Estates, keeping up the crowd’s “defense” chants and encouraging the players, including her 20-year-old son, Jack.
Jack’s been involved in Special Olympics events since he was 8 years old, Roberta said, competing in volleyball, track, even winning a gold medal in a swimming meet. Unified basketball is a welcome change of pace for him.
“I think it’s great they get to play ‘typical kids’ along with kids with developmental disabilities,” Costin said. “It gives the kids who are typically-developing a clue into what the kids with disabilities encounter in their lives.”
Her son, who’s entering an adult transition program, doesn’t miss practice.
“He thinks this is the greatest thing,” Costin said.
Illinois’ Special Olympics organization offers training and games in 18 sports for more than 23,100 athletes with intellectual disabilities.
“Illinois is probably one of the best Special Olympics scenes, from what I’ve heard and seen,” Costin said. “I wish more kids got involved on this Unified level, because it’s good for everyone. I don’t think people realize how much they get out of it until they join it.”
For Hoffman Estates’ Jones, a first-year Unified participant, playing with the team is “everything” to him.
“I love the excitement it brings, the passion people have for the game,” he said. “Everybody should be included.”
His teammate, Marcus Manoza, is a Unified basketball veteran. He’s played under Gdowski for the last eight years.
“I didn’t make any shots, but I kept passing. I had to make team plays for us,” said Manoza, who’s entering his adult transition program. “We played together.”
Limestone’s Morse gave his own measured pitch for Unified hoops.
“It’s about being around different people; people never really give these kids much of a chance,” he said. “Seeing how great kids they are and great personalities, it’s great to see them excel like that.”