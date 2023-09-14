Residents can be as busy as they want to be at area senior-living facilities.
“They’re able to get involved as much as they want and tailor their activities to our schedule,” said Courtney Mann, leasing manager at The Windsor of Savoy. “If they want to be busy all day long, they can be, but if they want more down time ... they have that ability as well.”
Age makes no difference.
One active resident at The Glenwood Assisted Living of Mahomet is 101-year-old Jennie Kliebe.
“She walks this place like there’s no tomorrow,” Assistant Administrator Brittany Kappes said. “She’ll sit on the bench and prop her feet up on her walker. Her hearing’s great. Her sight is going a little.”
Kliebe didn’t have time to talk on the phone. She was participating in the walking club and then later planned to play bingo.
ClarkLindsey
Karen Blatzer, director of marketing at ClarkLindsey in Urbana, said the facility seeks to engage residents’ “mind, spirit and body in wellness and community so that each older adult may live their best life.”
“All of our programming encompasses the four components of well being: social, intellectual, physical and spiritual,” she said.
Blatzer said according to studies, incorporating those four components tends to allow people to be happier and live longer.
ClarkLindsey’s fitness schedule encompasses everything from strength and balance training to aquacize, Tai Chi, aqua Zumba, lap swims and chair yoga.
The days are jammed with activities, including opera appreciation, Bible study, a Polish culture and language class, Mahjong, a nature discussion, outdoor games and a performance by the Everything but the Kitchen Sink Band.
“Last spring we took residents on a 10-day Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean cruise,” Blatzer said.
At ClarkLindsey, “building and maintaining relationships among staff and residents are encouraged, and we have special events that foster deep connections like our annual spelling bee, putting tournament, indoor and outdoor shuffleboard tournaments and our cardboard-boat regatta.”
Many residents give lectures and lead activities and initiatives. There are a number of resident-led committees, including an outdoor activities committee, a movie committee and a hospitality committee.
The Windsor of Savoy
Mann said Windsor of Savoy’s activity calendar is “virtually overflowing seven days a week.”
“There are exercise classes, a variety of different classes, some seated, some standing, including yoga, Tai Chi and balance class,” she said.
Many groups were formed by residents.
There is also a weekly choir practice, current-events discussion group and readers theater group.
“They get together and read pieces of literature as well as put on plays for the other residents,” Mann said.
The Windsor also holds a weekly Bible study and Sunday church service.
One of the more popular programs is a music series on Tuesday and Thursday evenings after dinner featuring styles ranging from classical presented by the University of Illinois to some local groups perfomring ’50s and ’60s hits.
“We’ve had an Elvis impersonator out here and hula dancers with traditional Hawaiian music,” Mann said.
A special activity for Mann is an origami class, where she has taught residents how to fold origami flowers and other items.
“Most of the residents have not done that before,” Mann said. “It’s really cool to see that even if you’re 90 years old, you can do something new.”
Glenwood
At Glenwood, residents can participate in a walking club and a happy hour every Friday with a band that plays oldies and country music.
“They really like the happy-hour milkshakes, sundaes, root beer floats and mixed drinks,” Kappes said. “We do a coffee chat twice a week.”
Coming soon, an art-in-motion dance studio will put on a performance for residents.
This week, Glenwood will observe National Assisted Living Week with different themes daily. Different foods and activities will be highlighted from various decades from the 1920s to the ’80s.
One person who was there during the Roaring Twenties, although she probably doesn’t remember much of it, was Kliebe.
Born June 8, 1922, in Herrin, she has been a resident of Glenwood for a little more than a year. She has a daughter who lives in Mahomet and two grandchildren.
An “outdoor person,” she loves to walk, Kappes said. “That’s how she stays so active. And when she was a kid, she loved to do tap dancing.”
“She’s just a very, very sweet lady.”