CHAMPAIGN — Like everything else these days, the cost of the American flag is going up.
But there will be plenty of the small versions of the Stars and Stripes in the hands of children along the Fourth of July parade route thanks to the Exchange Clubs of Champaign and Urbana.
“It’s 85 cents per flag,” said Tom Williams of Champaign, who is about to start his 50th year of membership with the Champaign Exchange Club. “It was down in the 70-some cents a couple, three years ago.”
Thanks to an early warning about supply-chain issues, Williams got the order for more flags placed with Exchange Club headquarters in Ohio in enough time to make sure they arrived for the parade.
“I had about 2,300 in my garage and needed about 2,700 more,” he said.
The club tries to have that many flags — for children only — to hand out at both the Fourth of July parade and the Labor Day parade in downtown Urbana.
Monday’s parade will mark the 35th year that the Exchange Club has encouraged patriotism among children with flags on the Fourth of July.
“We’ve given out a lot of flags. We will be getting close to 190,000 handed out,” said Williams, who is well-versed in the history of the Champaign Exchange Club, established in 1926.
That’s as it should be for the man who has served as its president several times — so has his wife, Nancy — and president of the state Exchange Club in 1982-83.
His father, Roy Williams, was also president of the local club in 1948. A Champaign native born in the long-gone Burnham City Hospital and a graduate of the University of Illinois, Williams has written the club newsletter for 40 years.
“I’m the historian for everything,” said Williams, who got the ball rolling locally on the “Give a Kid a Flag to Wave” program in 1983.
“Illinois and Wisconsin started it, and now it’s the biggest thing Exchange does,” he said.
About 13 years ago, the Champaign Exchange Club invited the Urbana Exchange Club to join in the Give a Kid a Flag program.
“The kids love it, and we believe in our country and Americanism,” Williams said of the clubs’ reason for keeping the program going despite waning donations from businesses and individuals.
The clubs would appreciate not only cash donations to support that program but also an infusion of younger volunteers to help hand out the flags. Anyone willing to help at the parade should contact Urbana Exchange Club member John Hummel at jhummel@illinois.edu.
The Champaign County Freedom Celebration is also looking for volunteers to help with various aspects of the weekend festivities.
Sign-up lists for volunteers for the free youth run at 8:30 a.m., the 5K run/walk at 9:05 a.m. and the parade, which steps off from State Farm Center at 11:05 a.m. led by Grand Marshal Mike Haile of WKIO, WHMS and WDWS radio fame, can be found on the Freedom Celebration’s website at July4th.net.
The evening festivities begin at 7 p.m. with musical entertainment by the Crazy Johnny Band on the main stage on Kirby Ave between First and Oak streets. There will also be children’s activities.
Parking is available at State Farm Center and the Activities and Recreation Center.
Fireworks start at dusk, around 9:15 p.m.