CHAMPAIGN — More than two decades later, Helen Zhang still keeps the box of pins signifying different Olympic events she collected during the 2000 Sydney Games.
At the time, Zhang worked at a gift shop in the host city shortly after moving from her hometown of Tianjin, China.
Her introduction to her new home was exciting and intense, when she was able to volunteer, explore the Olympic Village, meet athletes and catch a few volleyball matches and swimming events.
Her connection to Australia, where she worked for Hewlett-Packard and Dell, only grew when she joined a bushwalking club, a hiking group where Zhang met her eventual husband, Tony Wong, an American son of immigrants from Hong Kong.
“It was a great experience to diversify and have that global perspective,” said Zhang, an accountant who holds Australian and American citizenship.
After seven years in Australia, Zhang took her worldly perspective to Champaign-Urbana, where Wong had accepted a job as a professor in the University of Illinois Department of Astronomy, and became senior director of strategic business at the UI.
Once again, she had no trouble transitioning to her new community, connecting not only with the local Chinese population, but also the community as a whole, including another Australian family.
“It’s a very welcoming community,” she said. “It’s so open-minded. The university setting helps bring the international population into our town, and having that exposure to the cultural experience and celebrations, that’s shaping today’s Champaign-Urbana.”
And after nearly 16 years in C-U, she’s become a community leader herself. This year, she became president of the Executive Club of Champaign County, a group of local female professionals that focuses on networking and education. Sometimes, that means bringing in speakers to educate the group about local organizations and various self-improvement techniques.
Zhang said excitement among members of the group, which will host its 40th anniversary luncheon on Oct. 20 at the Urbana Country Club, is higher than it was before COVID-19 canceled events. Registration for the group’s yearly bus trip in November, for instance, is already topping pre-pandemic numbers.
“Our vision is to help grow leadership and really to close the gap in women in leadership,” Zhang said. “We already have a very diversified wealth of talent and leaders from different levels, and we welcome more and more people who can bring a fresh perspective.”
For someone who identifies herself as “global” rather than associating with one country, she said, hearing those fresh perspectives and interacting with new people is highly important.
“I’m not afraid of moving or changing, and I have embraced that open mind,” she said. “We’re all human beings. It’s about the kindness and caring and collaborating with others, and listening to stories, and everybody has a story. The world is so small, and people can be anywhere. That’s what I really enjoy.”