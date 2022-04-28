CHAMPAIGN — It’s been 52 years since the Occupational Safety and Health Act took effect, but going to work still isn’t safe for everyone.
In Champaign County, five people who died on the job will be remembered Thursday on Worker Memorial Day in a ceremony set for 5 p.m. in Dodds Park, 1501 N. Mattis Ave., C.
Among the five are three — a police officer, a tow-truck driver and a teacher — who died in the past 12 months, along with two others who died decades ago and were previously overlooked for the memorial, according to Brad Diel, a Champaign fire lieutenant and AFL-CIO community service liaison.
Being recognized are:
- Ross Booker, a tow-truck driver who died March 6 after being struck by a car the previous day as he was clearing the scene of an accident.
- Christopher Oberheim, the Champaign police officer who died May 19, 2021, after being shot while responding to a domestic-disturbance call at an apartment complex.
- Paula Dowling, a teacher at Dr. Howard Elementary School in Champaign who died Dec. 7, 2021, due to a medical issue.
- Jeffrey Croix, a Kraft employee who died in 1990 due to a medical issue.
- Arthur Revell, a bus driver for the former Illini Swallow who died in 1974 due to a medical issue.
Diel said the overall scope of International Worker Memorial Day is to draw attention to workers who are injured or die due to unsafe working conditions or situations at work beyond their control.
“Here in Champaign County, we have actually narrowed our focus directly to those who actually died while supporting themselves and their families while at work,” he said. “While it is true that the root cause for Officer Oberheim’s and Ross Booker’s deaths were beyond their control due to others’ actions, we are unable to determine if the medical issues faced by the other honorees were caused by stress from their employment or just a happenstance.”
The annual memorial ceremony is hosted by the AFL-CIO of Champaign County and the East Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council, the two organizations that established the memorial site in Dodds Park in 2002.
The ceremony will be held rain or shine, and the public is welcome, Diel said.
Included will be the reading of a proclamation by the mayors of Champaign and Urbana and a keynote speech by Pat Devaney, secretary-treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO, Diel said.
Diel said because of the pandemic, it’s been two years since one of these ceremonies has been held locally. Last year, a wreath was placed at the memorial site without the public in attendance, he said.