For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon. The April edition is set for Wednesday at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal. Entertainment will be Logan Kirby, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are now closed.
- Rules of the Road: The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 at the Stevick Center. Please call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
- Game Days: For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
- Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
- Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
- Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
- Crochet, knit and stitch: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
- Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Pork chop in gravy, mini potato bakers, Capri veggie blend, cinnamon applesauce, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Tuesday: Salisbury beef patty, tomatoes and zucchini, corn, gelatin with fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, seasoned spinach, green and wax bean blend, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll.
- Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Scandinavian veggie blend, fresh fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Friday: White chicken chili, broccoli salad, celery sticks, fruit cocktail, whole-grain crackers.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.