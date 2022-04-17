For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- The April Spring Ethel & Maud Luncheon will be held April 20 at Cityview 4th Floor of the Illinois Terminal Building. Free parking. For more information call Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- Parkland College needs four volunteers for commencement. The commencement ceremony will be in person at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. May 12. Volunteers needed from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For details, contact Tracy Kleparski, director of student life, at TKleparski@parkland.edu or 217-351-2206.
- The Milford High School National Honor Society and Student Council is hosting a Senior Citizens Banquet at 6 p.m. April 22. The event will be held in the MAPS 124 Gymnasium (park at south doors at Milford High School). To RSVP, call Sandy Potter at 815-471-4213.
- A rules of the road class will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at the Helen Stevick Senior Center. Please call Debbie to reserve your seat 217-359-6500.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Card game 13: To sign up to play, call 217-359-6500 and ask for Debbie.
Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday: Pork chop in gravy, mini potato bakers, Capri veggie blend, cinnamon applesauce, whole grain wheat bread.
Tuesday: Salisbury beef patty, tomatoes and zucchini, corn, gelatin with fruit, whole grain wheat bread.
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, seasoned spinach, green and wax bean blend, mandarin oranges, dinner roll.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, Scandinavian veggie blend, fresh fruit, whole grain wheat bread.
Friday: White chicken chili, broccoli salad, celery sticks, fruit cocktail, whole grain crackers.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. We are looking for backup delivery drivers to deliver food to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500 for info.