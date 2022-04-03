For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County’s monthly meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 4 in the Robeson Pavilion Room A & B at the Champaign Public Library. This month’s speakers will be Jesse Reising, Regan Deering and Matt Hausman, Republican primary candidates for the newly redrawn 13th Congressional District.
- Parkland Theatre House needs four ushers each night for “The SpongeBob Musical,” opening April 14. There will be nine shows in total — April 14-16, April 22-24 and April 29-May 1. For details, call or email Michael Atherton, Parkland Theatre House Manager, theatre@parkland.edu or 217-373-3874.
- The Spring Ethel & Maud Luncheon will be held April 20 at Cityview 4th Floor of The Illinois Terminal Building. For more information call Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or email ethel
- andmaud@gmail.com.
- Parkland College also needs four volunteers for commencement. The commencement ceremony will be in person at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. May 12. Volunteers needed from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For details, contact Tracy Kleparski, Director of Student Life, at TKleparski@parkland.edu or 217-351-2206.
- The Milford High School National Honor Society and Student Council is hosting a Senior Citizens Banquet at 6 p.m. April 22. The event will be held in the MAPS #124 Gymnasium (park at south doors at Milford High School. To RSVP, call Sandy Potter at 815-471-4213.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Card game 13:
- To sign up to play, call 217-359-6500 and ask for Debbie.
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Beef ravioli with meat sauce, Italian green beans, buttered carrots, pineapple, dinner roll.
Tuesday:
- Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, California veggie blend, peaches, whole grain wheat bread.
Wednesday:
- Chef’s salad with meat, cheese and veggies, applesauce, pudding, whole grain crackers.
Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe sandwich, baked beans, broccoli, pears, bun.
Friday:
- Tuna-noodle casserole, Brussels sprouts, beets, fresh fruit, whole grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites.
Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. We are looking for backup delivery drivers to deliver food to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500 for info.