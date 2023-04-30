For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon. This month’s edition is set for May 17 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal. Entertainment will be Chrissy Sparks, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required. For information, contact Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or 217-359-6500 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- Taste of OLLI: The University of Illinois Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is hosting a preview of its offerings during the week of May 15. Area residents are invited to sample four lectures and three member-led study groups. Monday’s lecture is by anthropology Professor Helaine Silverman on World Heritage USA. On Tuesday, join in a study group on female artists or a discussion of existentialism. On Wednesday, music Associate Professor Emerita Eve Harwood will lead a sing-along of Tin Pan Alley tunes. Thursday’s programs include discussions of modern American short stories and disruptive innovation and a lecture on the UI Lifetime Fitness Program by kinesiology Professor Ken Wilund. Cap off the week with a Friday lecture on curiosity and the art of exploration by Michael Jeffords. These free lectures and study groups will meet in person at OLLI, with some also on Zoom. For further details and information about registration, visit olli.illinois.edu or call 217-244-9141.
- Rules of the Road: The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 and Aug. 2 at the Stevick Center. Please call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
- Game Days: For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
- Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
- Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
- Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
- Crochet, knit and stitch: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
- Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Beef ravioli with meat sauce, Italian green beans, buttered carrots, pineapple, dinner roll.
- Tuesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, California veggie blend, peaches, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Wednesday: Chef salad with meat, cheese and veggies, applesauce, pudding, whole-grain wheat crackers.
- Thursday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, baked beans, broccoli, pears, bun.
- Friday: Tuna-noodle casserole, Brussels sprouts, beets, fresh fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.