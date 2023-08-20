For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ethel & Maud Luncheon: The September edition is set for Sept. 20 at City View on the fourth floor of the Illinois Terminal. Entertainment will be Logan Kirby, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required. RSVP to Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or 217-359-6500 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- Rules of the Road: The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Stevick Center. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
- University YMCA Dump and Run Sale: This year’s event ends today at the UI Stock Pavilion, 1401 W. Pennsylvania Ave., U. The sale is open to the public, and one hour after it ends, all leftover items are free. See
- for details.
- Senior bowling: Looking for bowlers age 50 or older to join our senior league! This league is handicap scored, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to compete or have fun. The Arrowhead Sages League bowls at 1 p.m. Mondays at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign. Our league meeting is at noon Aug. 28 and we start bowling Sept. 11. For more information, call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
Game Days: For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Crochet, knit and stitch: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, Italian veggie blend, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
- Tuesday: Homestyle meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, watermelon, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Wednesday: Tasty tuna salad with grapes, copper carrots, cucumber salad, dried cranberries, whole-grain crackers or bread.
- Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Venetian veggie blend, cantaloupe, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Friday: Sub sandwich, broccoli salad, seasonal fruit dessert, juice cup, bun.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers: RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors: Volunteer drivers are sought to deliver groceries to seniors in need two Tuesday mornings a month. Call Robbie at 217-359-6500 if interested.
Family Service Senior Transportation: Volunteer drivers are urgently sought to take seniors to medical appointments or to grocery shop using your own vehicle. Mileage reimbursement is available. Please call Terry at 217-359-6500 to learn more.