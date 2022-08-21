For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon. The September edition will take place Sept. 21 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal Building. Entertainment will be magician Rob Thompson, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking. For information, contact Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- Senior bowling league. Looking for those 55 and older. It is handicap scored, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to compete or have fun. Arrowhead Sages League bowls at 1 p.m. Mondays at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign. League meeting at noon Monday, Aug. 29; bowling starts Sept. 12. For more information, call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
- Senior Pen Pals. Calling all Senior Pen Pals for the 2022-23 school year. We haven’t made a list of schools yet but want to get seniors rounded up. Please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 to confirm that you want to participate. If you aren’t an RSVP member but want to be a part the program, please contact Vicky, the volunteer coordinator, and she will explain how you can become one.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
- Knit or crochet for those in need: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
- Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
- Bridge: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Looking for players; call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to get more information.
- Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
- Card game 13: To sign up to play, call 217-359-6500 and ask for Debbie.
- Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, Italian veggie blend, fruit cocktail, dinner roll.
- Tuesday: Home-style meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, watermelon, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Wednesday: Tuna salad with grapes, copper carrots, cucumber salad, dried cranberries, whole-grain crackers or bread.
- Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Venetian veggie blend, cantaloupe, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Friday: Sub sandwich, broccoli salad, seasonal fruit dessert, juice cup, bun.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
- Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.
- Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Also seeking backup delivery drivers to deliver to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500.