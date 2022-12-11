For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon. Reservations are now closed for this month’s edition, set for Dec. 21 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal Building. Entertainment will be Hoosier Daddy, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine.
- Valentines supplies. RSVP is in need of arts and crafts to send out valentines. Cardstock, new and old valentine cards, items pertaining to Valentine’s Day. We will be making the valentines at a later date. If you have any questions, please contact Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
- Knit or crochet for those in need: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
- Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
- Bridge: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Looking for players; call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to get more information.
- Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
- Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Lasagna, wax-bean blend, seasoned cauliflower, peaches, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Tuesday: White chicken chili, broccoli salad, copper carrots, pears, whole-grain crackers.
- Wednesday: Home-style meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, spiced apple rings, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Thursday: Barbecue pulled-pork sandwich, Capri veggie blend, baked beans, pineapple tidbits, bun.
- Friday: Chicken and noodles, scalloped tomatoes, seasoned collard greens, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.