For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Introducing ... Dr. William Gingold will be taking over our Stevick Center low-impact exercise class beginning Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. For more information, please contact Debbie at 217-359-6500.
Pinochle, anyone?
- Looking to get a pinochle group together at the Stevick Center. If you’re interested, contact Vicky at 217-359-6500 or site.rsvp@gmail.com.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Women’s coffee/tea:
- 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Snacks will be served.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Low-impact exercise classes:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Sausage in gravy, hash rounds, orange juice, sauteed mushrooms, onions and bell pepper, biscuit.
Tuesday:
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, Italian green beans, cranberry salad, whole grain wheat bread.
Wednesday:
- Beef tortellini, peas, carrots, tropical fruit salad, bread.
Thursday:
- Country fried steak, mashed potatoes with white gravy, Nantucket vegetables, apricots, whole-grain wheat bread.
Friday:
- Closed for New Year’s Eve holiday.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays of month. Must be able to lift 30 to 40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Caregiver support. This time of year can add extra challenges to family caregivers including changes in mood caused by Seasonal Affective Disorder. This disorder can cause symptoms such as loss of interest in things, fatigue, and irritability. Many people with other forms of depression often wake early, but those with the disorder typically struggle to get up in the morning. Exercise, ideally outside, can help, as can talking about how you feel with friends and family. CRIS Healthy-Aging Center offers support for caregivers, and we can even provide those services virtually if needed. Call 217-449-2333 to find out more.