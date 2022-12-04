For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon. The December edition is set for Dec. 21 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal Building. Entertainment will be the Hoosier Daddy, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required by Nov. 10. For information, contact Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- ‘Taste of OLLI.’ The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Illinois is offering a “Taste of OLLI” to the community during the week of Dec. 5. Residents are invited to sample three OLLI lectures and four member-led study groups. Join us Monday to hear Professor Stephen Long speak on food security under climate change, and on Tuesday, participate in a study session on readings in science and nature. On Wednesday, join in discussion sessions on articles from The New Yorker or The Economist and a lecture on King Arthur by Fred Christensen, and delve into a Ted Talk on Thursday. Cap off your week by listening to Professor Brant Houston speak on the importance of nonprofit newsrooms in restoring watchdog and community coverage. These free lectures and study groups will meet in person and on Zoom. For further details and information about registration, please visit olli.illinois.edu.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Looking for players; call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to get more information.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Card game 13:
- To sign up to play, call 217-359-6500 and ask for Debbie.
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Swedish meatballs, seasoned Baby Bakers potatoes, carrots, chunky applesauce, whole-grain wheat bread.
Tuesday:
- Tuna-noodle casserole, Italian veggie blend, seasoned spinach, pineapple chunks, dinner roll.
Wednesday:
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Venetian veggie blend, fruit cocktail, whole-grain wheat bread.
Thursday:
- Ham and beans, pasta salad, pickled beets, apricots, cornbread.
Friday:
- Swiss beef patty with peppers, onions and tomatoes; rice pilaf with veggies; seasonal fresh fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.