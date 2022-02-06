For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
➜ Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County will hold their monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 (with social time beginning at 9) in the Robeson Pavilion Room A & B at the Champaign Public Library (200 W. Green St., C). Coffee and snacks will be provided. The featured speaker will be Larry Kanfer, renowned photographic artist and Savoy Village trustee, whose address is titled “People Together — in Communities, Politics, and Photography.” He will discuss the interplay between his increasing drive to see the people of his community doing better and changes in the subjects of his photography, with a peek at pieces in his newest collection.
➜ Stevick Center volunteers are taking drop-off appointments for AARP free tax service. Call 217-359-6500 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday to set up an appointment.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Women’s coffee/tea:
- 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Snacks will be served.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Low-impact exercise classes:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily
hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer. For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Baked spaghetti, broccoli, corn, tossed salad with dressing packet, bread or roll.
Tuesday:
- Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned greens, clementine, whole-grain roll.
Wednesday:
- Mushroom crusted chicken, au gratin potatoes, Capri vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread.
Thursday:
- Cheeseburger soup, pickled beets, broccoli salad, peaches, roll.
Friday:
- Salmon burger with condiment, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, apricots, bun.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors.
- Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. We are looking for backup delivery drivers to deliver food to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500 for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Tax help. CRIS is offering to help older adults file their basic 2021 taxes. Call ahead to reserve your spot on the wait list at 217-443-2999.