For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Looking for bowlers.
- Seeking bowlers age 55 or older to join a senior league. This league is handicap scored, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to compete or have fun. The Arrowhead Sages League bowls at 1 p.m. Mondays at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign and the Senior Citizens League bowls at 1 p.m. Fridays at Western Bowl in Champaign. For more information, call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Women’s coffee/tea: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Snacks will be served.
Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Low-impact exercise classes: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer. For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Lasagna, broccoli, corn, tossed salad with dressing packet, cheddar biscuit.
Tuesday:
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, Mandarin oranges, whole grain bread.
Wednesday:
- Beef stew with vegetables, green beans, Jell-O with mixed fruit, roll, surprise dessert.
Thursday:
- Chicken tetrazzini, honey glazed carrots, tossed salad with dressing packet, hot fruit crisp.
Friday:
- Cheese salad, hearty vegetable and bean soup, pickled beets, grapes, bun.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors.
- Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays of month. We are looking for backup delivery drivers to deliver food to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500 for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
COVID-19 tests. Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available at CRIS. Helping a friend or loved one? Call 217-355-1543 to see if you qualify for our caregiver program and reserve your free kit!