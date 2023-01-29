For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, volunteer coordinator of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon. The February edition is set for Feb. 15 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal Building. Entertainment will be Two-and-a-Third, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required. For information, contact Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or 217-359-6500 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- AARP Tax-Aide: AARP will be providing Tax Aide Services this year. Appointments will be scheduled by RSVP volunteers at the Stevick center. Please call 217-359-6500 for more information and to set up an appointment.
- Rules of the Road. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Stevick center. Please call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
- OLLI classes. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Illinois’ spring courses begin the week of Jan. 30. Current and retired university and local experts teach our in-person and online courses. OLLI is a member-centered lifelong learning institute designed for anyone 50 or older. Join with a half-year membership now. Membership cost is $90; scholarships are available. For further information about OLLI, please visit our website at olli.illinois.edu or contact us at 217-244-9141. Stay curious!
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
- Bridge: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Looking for players; call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to get more information.
- Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
- Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
- Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
- Knit or crochet for those in need: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
- Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Shepherd’s pie with veggies, cauliflower, peaches, whole-grain bread.
- Tuesday: Chicken parmesan with red sauce, noodles, Nantucket veggie blend, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
- Wednesday: Ham loaf, frosted sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit cocktail, whole-grain bread.
- Thursday: Bell-peppered beef with brown rice, green and wax beans, rosy applesauce, dinner roll.
- Friday: Vegetable lasagna, sliced zucchini, breaded tomatoes, seasonal fruit, whole-grain bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.