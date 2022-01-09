For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Rules of the Road class.
- The next Secretary of State’s Rules of the Road class will be held at Stevick Senior Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Limited seating. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to reserve a spot.
Looking for bowlers.
- Seeking bowlers age 55 or older to join a senior league. This league is handicap scored, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to compete or have fun. The Arrowhead Sages League bowls at 1 p.m. Mondays at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign and the Senior Citizens League bowls at 1 p.m. Fridays at Western Bowl in Champaign. For more information, call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Women’s coffee/tea:
- 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Snacks will be served.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Low-impact exercise classes:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Baked spaghetti, broccoli, corn, tossed salad with dressing packet, bread or roll.
Tuesday:
- Roast beef with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned greens, clementine, whole grain roll.
Wednesday:
- Mushroom crusted chicken, au gratin potatoes, Capri vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread.
Thursday:
- Cheeseburger soup, pickled beets, broccoli salad, peaches, roll.
Friday:
- Salmon burger with condiment, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, apricots, bun.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors.
- Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays of month. We are looking for backup delivery drivers to deliver food to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500 for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Caregiver support. This time of year can add extra challenges to family caregivers including changes in mood caused by Seasonal Affective Disorder. This disorder can cause symptoms such as loss of interest in things, fatigue, and irritability. Many people with other forms of depression often wake early, but those with the disorder typically struggle to get up in the morning. Exercise, ideally outside, can help, as can talking about how you feel with friends and family. CRIS Healthy-Aging Center offers support for caregivers, and we can even provide those services virtually if needed. Call 217-449-2333 to find out more.