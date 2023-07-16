For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon: The July edition is set for July 19 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal. Entertainment will be bingo with Mike Haile as caller, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are closed.
- Rules of the Road: The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Stevick Center. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
- Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
- Game Days: For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
- Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
- Crochet, knit and stitch: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
- Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Sweet-and-sour chicken chunks, stir-fry veggie blend, seasoned carrots, pineapple tidbits, dinner roll.
- Tuesday: Ham and beans, rotini vegetable salad, pickled beets, apricots, cornbread.
- Wednesday: Cabbage rolls, Midori veggie blend, herbed peas, chunky applesauce, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Thursday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned greens, grapes, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Friday: Breakfast casserole, tri-pepper and mushroom medley, warm fruit compote, fresh seasonal fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
- Senior Volunteers: RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.
- Food for Seniors: Volunteer drivers are sought to deliver groceries to seniors in need two Tuesday mornings a month. Call Robbie at 217-359-6500 if interested.
- Family Service Senior Transportation: Volunteer drivers are sought to take seniors to medical appointments or to grocery shop using your own vehicle. Mileage reimbursement is available. Please call Terry at 217-359-6500 to learn more.
- Daily Bread Soup Kitchen: Volunteers are sought to join weekend shifts. The Saturday crew needs help with serving, food prep or working at the front desk. The Sunday crew needs help with dishes, scraping dishes or food prep. Hours will vary by job between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. You must be over 16 years old, physically fit to stand for at least three hours and fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Please contact Vicky at RSVP at 217-359-6500 or site.rsvp@gmail.com, or Lynn Hall with Daily Bread at dbskvolunteering@gmail.com.