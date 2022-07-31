For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- The August edition of the Ethel & Maud Luncheon will take place on Aug. 17 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal Building. Entertainment will be Hoosier Daddy, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking. For information, contact Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- RSVP would like to create a recipe/cookbook. Please send recipes you wish to share to Vicky at site.rsvp@gmail.com or RSVP, 2102 Windsor Place, Champaign, IL 61820. We can enter them into the e-newsletter in coming months and will try to accumulate as many as we can for the year-end cookbook. Feel free to add a memory that comes along with it.
- The Stevick Senior Center’s next Rules of
- the Road class will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3. Please call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to sign up.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Looking for players; call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to get more information.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Card game 13:
- To sign up to play, call 217-359-6500 and ask for Debbie.
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Tangy barbecue meatballs, ranch potatoes, mixed vegetables, blushing pears, whole-grain wheat bread.
Tuesday:
- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian-seasoned green beans, beets, peaches, dinner roll.
Wednesday:
- Stuffed chicken breast, Nantucket veggie blend, corn, apricots, whole-grain wheat bread.
Thursday:
- Pulled-pork sandwich, baked beans, seasoned spinach, pineapple, bun.
Friday:
- Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned carrots, Jell-O with fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvp
champaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
- Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. We are looking for backup delivery drivers to deliver food to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500 for info.