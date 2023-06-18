For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
Honoring all our fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers today for your service to families and community through the generations.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ethel & Maud Luncheon:
- The June edition is set for Wednesday at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal. Entertainment will be Leighton Ewers (“Paramedic by Day, Singer by Night”), with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are full.
Rules of the Road:
- The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Stevick Center. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
Medicare Workshop:
- Are you or a loved one turning 65 soon? Do you have questions about Medicare? Join CRIS Healthy Aging in Danville for our free Medicare Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. June 21. We will explain all parts of Medicare and answer your questions.
Jettie Rhodes Community Event:
- Saturday at King Park in Urbana. Food, raffle and prizes, live entertainment, local talent, fun and games, cookoff contest, family-friendly, diverse atmosphere. Help us pack the park!
Senior Fraud Seminar:
- The office of state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, will host this free seminar June 27 at both CRIS Healthy Aging locations: 10 a.m. at 309 N. Franklin St. in Danville and 2 p.m. at 4116 Fieldstone Road in Champaign.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
Game Days
- : For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Crochet, knit and stitch:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Lasagna, Italian green beans, cauliflower, pineapple, whole-grain wheat bread.
Tuesday:
- Chicken pot pie, broccoli, melon salad, biscuit.
Wednesday:
- Sub sandwich, cucumber salad, overnight fruit salad, bun.
Thursday:
- Ham and beans, copper carrots, cantaloupe, apple slices, cornbread.
Friday:
- Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed veggies, apricots, whole-grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
- Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.
- Food for Seniors: Volunteer drivers are sought to deliver sacks of groceries to seniors in need two Tuesday mornings a month. Call Robbie at 217-359-6500 if interested.