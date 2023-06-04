For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon: The June edition is set for June 21 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal. Entertainment will be Leighton Ewers (“Paramedic by Day, Singer by Night”), with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required. RSVP to Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or 217-359-6500 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- Rules of the Road: The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Stevick Center. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
- Senior Summer Event: You are invited to The Aging Services of Champaign County’s annual Senior Summer Event, set for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10. Over 45 local resources will be in attendance for this family-friendly event. Hope to see you there!
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
- Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
- Game Days: For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
- Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
- Crochet, knit and stitch: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
- Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Breakfast casserole, tri-pepper and mushroom medley, warm fruit crisp, whole-grain fruit bar.
- Tuesday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Venetian veggie blend, apricots, dinner roll.
- Wednesday: Barbecue meatballs, seasoned green beans, carrots, tropical fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
- Thursday: Taco salad with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, blushing pears, taco chips.
- Friday: Baked ham, frosted sweet potatoes, Nantucket veggie blend, Mandarin oranges, whole-grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
- Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.
- Food for Seniors seeks volunteer drivers to deliver sacks of groceries to seniors in need two Tuesday mornings a month. Call Robbie at 217-359-6500 if interested.