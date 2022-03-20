For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Stevick Center volunteers are taking drop-off appointments for AARP free tax service. Call 217-359-6500 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday to set up an appointment.
- The Milford High School National Honor Society and Student Council is hosting a Senior Citizens Banquet at 6 p.m. April 22. The event will be held in the MAPS #124 Gymnasium (park at south doors at Milford High School. To RSVP, call Sandy Potter at 815-471-4213.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Women’s coffee/tea:
- 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Snacks will be served.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Low-impact exercise classes:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays. The class size must be at least five. Please sign up by calling Debbie at 217-359-6500.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer. For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Chicken pot pie, Nantucket vegetables, apricots, whole grain biscuit, hot fruit compote.
Tuesday:
- Taco salad with meat, lettuce, beans, tomatoes and salsa, pears, taco chips, sugar-free pudding.
Wednesday:
- Country fried chicken with white gravy, mashed potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, pineapple, whole grain bread.
Thursday:
- Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cranberry salad, roll.
Friday:
- Pangasius fish sandwich with condiment, pinto beans with bacon, California blend, tangy cole slaw.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors.
- Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. We are looking for backup delivery drivers to deliver food to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500 for info.
CRIS HEALTHY AGING
Tax help.
- CRIS is offering to help older adults file their basic 2021 taxes. Call 217-443-2999 to reserve your spot on the wait list.
Free masks.
- CRIS is offering free KN95 masks to older adults. If you would like one, please call 217-443-2999.
Amazon Echo Show 5. CRIS is offering free Amazon Echo Show 5 devices to those 60 and older who have internet in their home and access to a smartphone. Are you or a loved one feeling lonely or isolated? Call 217-443-2999 to find out if an Echo Show 5 might help.