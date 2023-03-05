For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Ethel & Maud Luncheon. The March edition is set for March 15 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal. Entertainment will be Irish fiddle player Amanda Ramey, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required. For information, contact Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or 217-359-6500 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
- AARP Tax-Aide: AARP will be providing free tax-aide services this year. Appointments will be scheduled by RSVP volunteers at the Stevick Center. Please call 217-359-6500 for more information and to set up an appointment.
- Rules of the Road: The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 at the Stevick Center. Please call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
- Game Days: For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. March 6, 14 and 22. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
- Euchre: Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
- Men’s group: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
- Bingo: 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
- Knit or crochet for those in need: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
- Meditative Movement with Yoga: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
- Monday: Beef and noodles, green beans, buttered carrots, tropical fruit, dinner roll.
- Tuesday: Chicken, broccoli and rice bake, seasoned collard greens, Midori veggie blend, apricots, whole-grain bread.
- Wednesday: Chili with meat and beans, mixed garden salad with dressing, baby carrots, pears, whole-grain crackers.
- Thursday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian veggie blend, Mandarin oranges, whole-grain bread.
- Friday: Fish burger, rosemary-roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, bun.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers. RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.