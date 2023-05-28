For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ethel & Maud Luncheon:
- The June edition is set for June 21 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal. Entertainment will be Leighton Ewers (“Paramedic by Day, Singer by Night”), with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations required. RSVP to Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or 217-359-6500 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
Rules of the Road:
- The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Stevick Center. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
Game Days:
- For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Crochet, knit and stitch:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Closed for Memorial Day holiday.
Tuesday:
- Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, California veggie blend, peaches, whole-grain wheat bread.
Wednesday:
- Cook’s Choice: Regional favorites will be served.
Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe sandwich, baked beans, broccoli, pears, bun.
Friday:
- Tuna-noodle casserole, Brussels sprouts, beets, fresh fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDSSenior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Vicki Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or Robbie Edwards at rsvpcomp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.
Festival of Quilts: Cunningham Children’s Home’s 19th annual Festival of Quilts is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3. In-kind donations of quilts, centerpieces, wreaths, boutique items and baked goods sought. Volunteers needed. Check out their website or contact Colleen Combes at 217-337-9058. Shop the sale online, in person or hybrid.