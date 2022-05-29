For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Interested in taking intellectually stimulating courses, attending lectures and participating in study groups and interest groups? Check out OLLI at Illinois, a member-centered lifelong learning institute designed for people 50 or older connected to East Central Illinois or the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Current and retired University and community experts teach our courses; our members lead the study and interest groups. Join for 2022-2023 and begin participating in events immediately. For further information, visit olli.illinois.edu or call 217-244-9141.
- The June Ethel & Maud Luncheon will take place on June 15 at the Cityview 4th floor of The Illinois Terminal Building. Free parking is available. For more information, contact Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Looking for bridge players; call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to get more information
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Card game 13:
- To sign up to play, call 217-359-6500, and ask for Debbie.
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily
hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Closed for Memorial Day.
Tuesday:
- Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, California vegetable blend, peaches, whole grain wheat bread.
Wednesday:
- Chef’s salad with meat, cheese and vegetables, applesauce, pudding, whole grain crackers.
Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe sandwich, baked beans, broccoli, pears, bun.
Friday:
- Tuna noodle casserole, Brussels sprouts, beets, fresh fruit, whole grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. We are looking for backup delivery drivers to deliver food to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500 for info.