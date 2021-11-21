For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Closed for Thanksgiving.
- The Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.
In the holiday spirit.
- RSVP is still collecting items to go into stockings for our veterans and our friends at C-U at Home. For a list of items we are collecting, please contact Vicky at 217-359-6500 or by email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Seeking teachers.
- RSVP is in need of volunteers to teach low-impact exercise to the seniors. Contact Debbie at 217-359-6500.
Pinochle, anyone?
- There have been inquiries about getting a pinochle group together at the Stevick Center. If you’re interested, contact Vicky at 217-359-6500 or site.rsvp@gmail.com.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Women’s coffee/tea:
- 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Snacks will be served.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Low-impact exercise classes
- : 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays.
Folk dance lessons:
- 1 p.m. Mondays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday need to be made by noon Friday.
NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Settlers beef and beans, Brussels sprouts, seasoned baby carrots, applesauce, whole grain roll.
Tuesday:
- Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, buttered Midori vegetables, pears, whole grain wheat bread, pudding.
Wednesday:
- Chili with beans, creamy cole slaw, peaches, corn bread, oyster crackers.
Thursday-Friday:
- Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
If you are 55 and older and want to volunteer in your community, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500 for volunteer information.
Project READ.
- Training new tutors to help adults with reading and basic math and English language skills. Training is easy and online. One-to-one tutoring via Zoom; in-person or classroom following COVID-19 safety measures. Contact Vicky for details.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging and delivery to seniors experiencing food scarcity at 7 a.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays of month. Must be able to lift 30 to 40 pounds. Contact Robbie Edwards at RSVP for info.