For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ethel & Maud Luncheon.
- The October edition is full. The November edition is set for Nov. 16.
Rules of the Road.
- The Stevick Center’s next class, conducted by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at 2102 Windsor Place, C. Please call 217-359-6500 to reserve a spot.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Looking for players; call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to get more information.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Card game 13:
- To sign up to play, call 217-359-6500 and ask for Debbie.
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Lasagna, wax bean blend, seasoned cauliflower, peaches, whole-grain wheat bread.
Tuesday:
- White chicken chili, broccoli salad, copper carrots, pears, whole-grain crackers.
Wednesday:
- Home-style meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, spiced apple rings, whole-grain wheat bread.
Thursday:
- Barbecue pulled-pork sandwich, capri veggie blend, baked beans, pineapple tidbits, bun.
Friday:
- Chicken and noodles, scalloped tomatoes, seasoned collard greens, Mandarin oranges, dinner roll.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at site.rsvp@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Also seeking backup delivery drivers to deliver to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500.