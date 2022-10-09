For information about services available to older adults, contact Pam Jacobsen, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ethel & Maud Luncheon.
- The October edition will take place Oct. 19 at the Cityview 4th floor of the Illinois Terminal Building. Entertainment will be the Cruisin’ Belairs, with catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required. For information, contact Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
Rules of the Road.
- The Stevick Center’s next class, conducted by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at 2102 Windsor Place, C. Please call 217-359-6500 to reserve a spot.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Knit or crochet for those in need:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga:
- 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Looking for players; call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to get more information.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Card game 13:
- To sign up to play, call 217-359-6500 and ask for Debbie.
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Swedish meatballs, seasoned Baby Bakers potatoes, carrots, chunky applesauce, whole-grain wheat bread.
Tuesday:
- Tuna noodle casserole, Italian veggie blend, seasoned spinach, pineapple chunks, dinner roll.
Wednesday:
- Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Venetian veggie blend, fruit cocktail, whole-grain wheat bread.
Thursday:
- Ham and beans, pasta salad, pickled beets, apricots, cornbread.
Friday:
- Swiss beef patty with peppers, onions and tomatoes, rice pilaf with veggies, seasonal fresh fruit, whole-grain wheat bread.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and the Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help. We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Senior Volunteers.
- RSVP of Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties/AmeriCorps Senior Volunteers is your link to over 100 nonprofit organizations. Please contact Pam Jacobsen at rsvpchampaign@gmail.com or call 217-359-6500.
Food for Seniors. Handlers needed to unload boxes of food for repackaging at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Also seeking backup delivery drivers to deliver to seniors. Contact Robbie Edwards at 217-359-6500.