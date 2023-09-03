For information about services available to older adults, contact Vicky Welser, site coordinator, or Robbie Edwards, information coordinator, at the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 2102 Windsor Place, C, at 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ethel & Maud Luncheon:
- The September edition — a Birthday Brunch a Munch, celebrating everyone’s birthday — is set for Sept. 20 at City View on the fourth floor of the Illinois Terminal. Catering by Dish Passionate Cuisine. Free parking in the west lot from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Reservations are required. RSVP to Robbie Edwards at 217-953-2847 or 217-359-6500 or email ethelandmaud@gmail.com.
Rules of the Road:
- The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be holding a Rules of the Road Class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Stevick Center. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 to register.
Senior Center Month:
- Join CRIS Healthy Aging for events and activities all month long. Check Facebook or call CRIS for information of what’s planned each week, at 217-355-1543 for Champaign and 217-443-2999 for Danville.
PenPals:
- Senior pen pals are sought to exchange monthly letters with local fourth- and fifth-grade students. New PenPals will be screened to assure student safety. Contact Vicky Welser at 217-359-6500 or site.rsvp@gmail.com to participate.
STEVICK CENTER ACTIVITIES
Men’s group:
- 9 a.m. Monday-Friday. Join us for a cup of coffee and great conversation.
Game Days:
- For those who like to play Scrabble, Dominoes, Yahtzee or Skip-Bo. Noon to 3 p.m. Mondays. Call Debbie at 217-359-6500 or email stevickcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Bingo:
- 11 a.m. to noon, second and fourth Tuesdays. Call 217-359-6500.
Crochet, knit and stitch:
- 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and Thursdays.
Meditative Movement with Yoga
- : 9 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Euchre:
- Noon to 3 p.m. Fridays.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at sites in Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul, Sidney (home delivery only), Mahomet (home delivery only) and Homer.
For reservations, call 800-543-1770. Reservations for Monday must be made by noon Friday. NOTE: There is no change for home deliveries, but at congregate sites, you can get a carry-out meal.
Monday:
- Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday:
- manicotti with meat sauce, salad with dressing, seasoned broccoli, warm cinnamon apples, dinner roll.
Wednesday:
- chicken tetrazinni, breaded tomatoes, Scandinavian veggie blend, Mandarin oranges, whole-grain wheat bread.
Thursday:
- taco salad with beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, tropical fruit blend, taco chips.
Friday:
- saucy riblet sandwich, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, sunshine salad, bun.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
If you want to volunteer, RSVP (funded by AmeriCorps Seniors and Illinois Department on Aging) provides a unique link to local nonprofits needing help.
We offer support, benefits and a safe connection to partner sites. Contact Vicky Welser at site.rsvp@gmail.com or 217-359-6500.
CURRENT NEEDS
Food for Seniors:
- Volunteer drivers are sought to deliver groceries to seniors in need two Tuesday mornings a month. Call Robbie at 217-359-6500 if interested.
Family Service Senior Transportation: Volunteer drivers are urgently sought to take seniors to medical appointments or to grocery shop using your own vehicle. Mileage reimbursement is available. Please call Terry at 217-359-6500 to learn more.