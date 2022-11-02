CHAMPAIGN — It was during the earliest weeks of Illinois’ 2020 pandemic shutdown that Amber Fitzgerald noticed a sudden behavior change in her toddler son.
Before the shutdown that temporarily closed his day care center, her son had been speaking a handful of words, but within weeks of being home, he regressed, Fitzgerald said.
“He stopped saying anything,” she recalled.
A 28-year-old Champaign mother of two, Fitzgerald said her now-4-year-old son, Caleb Montgomery, has since been diagnosed with autism.
Her 3-year-old daughter, Cali Montgomery, has been evaluated and is thought to also be on the autism spectrum, she said.
On her own caring for both children, Fitzgerald said Developmental Services Center — a Champaign agency that provides services for kids and adults with developmental disabilities — has been a big help to her family.
“They come through for us in any way, every single way we need,” she said.
Both Caleb and Cali were in early intervention through DSC’s Parent Wonders program, and are still receiving speech and occupational therapy through the agency. Nicole Kitchens, the DSC developmental therapist who has worked with the family, has not only helped her children but also provided much-needed support for her, Fitzgerald said.
“Caleb and Cali have progressed so much since they started seeing her,” she said.
DSC is set to kick off its annual holiday-season fundraiser, the Tree of Hope, on Thursday, with Fitzgerald and her children serving as this year’s campaign spokes-family.
Both her children are largely non-verbal, Fitzgerald said.
Cali, who can say a few words, was evaluated when she was 2, after she began showing some of her brother’s developmental traits, Fitzgerald said. She wondered if her daughter was simply following Caleb’s example, but Cali scored lower than the range she should have been in for speech, fine motor skills and problem-solving, she said.
Fitzgerald said she communicates with her children using picture boards, which they can use to point to pictures of things they need.
Caleb will sometimes take her hand and lead her to what he wants in their two-bedroom apartment, she said.
It’s a difficult way to communicate, Fitzgerald said, “but we make it work.”
While Caleb hasn’t learned any sign language, Fitzgerald said she and her daughter have learned some words and can also communicate that way.
Fitzgerald graduated from Champaign Central High School and studied at Parkland College for a time.
With the children’s father living out-of-state and her as their sole caretaker, Fitzgerald said she works as an independent contractor picking up shifts for Uber, Grubhub and Amazon Flex and takes her kids along with her.
Both children are in an early-childhood program for two-and-a-half hours each morning, but neither are currently in day care.
“I don’t have anyone to watch them,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s why I’ve resorted to the jobs I have.”
Her parents help when they can, she said, but she’s reluctant to put the responsibility of babysitting her children on them, partly because she has a younger autistic brother, she said.
Kitchens, who now works with the children every other week, has also started a weekly play group they attend. She’s also come along on some outside activities with the family, Fitzgerald said.
“She goes out of her way to try and help us and ease my life,” she said.
DSC’s Tree of Hope campaign raises money to help fill funding gaps for the agency’s many programs.
This year’s goal, $215,000, is up from last year’s goal of $185,000, but the agency exceeded last year’s goal, raising $244,000, according to Jodie Harmon, DSC’s director of development and communications.
“Our community is very generous,” she said.
Mailings will go out the week of Thanksgiving in Champaign and Ford counties, and, as in previous years, the fundraiser’s progress will be displayed through the number of bulbs lit on the holiday tree at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive in Champaign.