OAKWOOD — After taking a yearslong break from pageant life, Shelby McGee was crowned alongside her younger sister Tuesday night at the Vermilion County Fair.
“I get to spend the whole year with her. I’m really blessed,” McGee said.
McGee, a recent Salt Fork High School graduate and athlete, was given the title of Miss Vermilion County on Tuesday.
McGee is a long-time pageant contestant, having won Little Miss Vermilion County in 2011. She took time away from pageantry during high school to compete in sports instead.
Track and field has been McGee’s main focus, earning her placements in Illinois High School Association state and national championships, as well as college scholarships. She also played basketball and volleyball.
In her free time, she said she enjoys reading romantic comedies and expanding upon her collection of classic literature. Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” is her current favorite from the collection, but she is a fan of all of Austen’s work.
McGee has committed to continue her track-and-field career at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, where she plans to major in biomedical engineering.
Between school, three sports and membership in Future Farmers of America, McGee said she has not had much time for pageantry.
Despite the Vermilion County Fair being a summer event, the time commitment to earn the crown overlapped with her senior year.
Weekly practices for the pageant started back in April.
“You can’t just show up the day of the pageant. There’s so much that goes into it that people don’t realize,” McGee said.
Contestants took advice from previous queens as they practiced choreography to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star,” studied interview questions, memorized their speeches and more.
The contestants bonded through these weeks of preparation.
“I’ve made so many friends, the girls are really great,” McGee said. “It’s a great way to do that.”
Of course, McGee already knew one other contestant very well: her younger sister, Karli, was crowned Junior Miss Vermilion County on the same night.
Shelby said Karli had always looked up to her and was interested in pageants but had not really enjoyed participating in the past.
“This year, I was able to convince her to compete. Once she realized how fun it was, she got super excited,” Shelby said.