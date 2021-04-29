Some of Gibson City’s most prominent citizens from history will be “present” again Sunday as the community continues its yearlong celebration of its 150th anniversary.
The event, at North Park, kicks off at 11 a.m. with old-fashioned children’s games and food vendors that will lead up to the historical celebration.
At 1 p.m., the barbershop quartet Harmony Guaranteed will send forth the dulcet tones of days gone by. The celebration will also include the opening of a 50-year-old time capsule and the placing of a new one, to be blessed by the Rev. Ed Taylor, plus the appearance of the historical characters.
State Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, will present a resolution acknowledging the community’s 150th year.
People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
That evening, at 8:10, Harvest Moon Drive-In will show the film, “The Beginning of the End,” which features Ludlow and Paxton being eaten by giant grasshoppers on their way to wreck Chicago. Gibson City residents will no doubt enjoy seeing their fellow Ford County community become grasshopper food. The towns still hold somewhat of a rivalry in sports and because Paxton was chosen over Gibson City to be the seat of Ford County many years ago.
At North Park, who better to head the festivities than the woman after whom the town is named — Margaret Gibson Lott, portrayed by Cathy Steidinger?
Her husband, Jonathan B. Lott, a Civil War veteran, bought the town site from Chicago resident Jesse B. Whitehead in 1869 and named it Gibson after her maiden name. “City” was later added to prevent confusion with another Illinois community, Gilson. He and some influential friends convinced three railways to come through the town.
Kathy Taylor, a member of the sesquicentennial committee, said Mr. Lott suffered a severe head injury in the War Between the States and died fairly young.
His widow “later married another prominent citizen, a Mr. Daman. He was one of the mayors of the town,” Taylor said.
Others who will be portrayed:
- Andrew and Amanda Jordan, portrayed by her sixth-great-granddaughter, Staci Ward, and Walker Willis. The Jordans were Drummer Township’s first settlers.
- William and Martha Moyer (Ken Brumley and Joane Hildenbrand). He was a prominent businessman and philanthropist. Among his several contributions was building the town library, which bears his name.
“He was a very wealthy and generous person,” Taylor said.
- Little Miss Sunbeam (Ginger Kincaid), one of several girls picked to portray, regionally, the youth who is shown on the Sunbeam Bread wrapper. She is buried in Gibson City, where her mother was raised.
“She was very talented in dance and performed at the Virginia Theater one time and was on WGN television,” Taylor said. Her mother, Donna Erickson, will be portrayed by Tena Kincaid.
- James White (Dan Kearfott), owner of a Gibson City grocery business. His building remains in downtown Gibson City and now houses The Fashion Shop.
- Esther Wachs (Crystal Goff). Wachs was owner of a Five and Dime variety store. She was the sister of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet/journalist/biographer Carl Sandburg, who would visit her in Gibson City.
Sunday’s celebration is one of a number of activities planned throughout the year to mark the historic occasion.
Visitors to town shouldn’t be surprised by the number of men who look like they lost their razors. A beard-growing contest is part of the observance.
“We’re basically saying, ‘Go up to Speak Easy Salon & Spa in Gibson City and say you want to participate,’” said Susie Tongate, a member of the organizing committee.
The beards will be measured to start, and the person with the straggliest or longest beard at Harvest Fest, set for the weekend of Sept. 11, will get $100 in Gibson Bucks.