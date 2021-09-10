GIBSON CITY — Cornhole is a casual backyard game that has grown in popularity.
Things won’t be so casual Saturday at Gibson City’s Harvest Fest when the top prize is $1,000.
The participation level is likely to be high with that kind of reward.
Prize money will also be doled out for the second- and third-place winners, with the amounts contingent on how many compete.
Residents here could use a “return-to-normal” time to celebrate after a pandemic shutdown last year and two storms within the last month.
They’ll get it this weekend.
Events are slated for Friday evening and all day Saturday in the downtown area on Sangamon Avenue near Eighth Street.
“Friday night is our family night for the kids to come out,” event Chair Kelli Simmons said.
“Food vendors open up. We bring in half a dozen small inflatable games, all for free. We have a one-man band (Kickin’ & Pickin’) ... and then a dueling piano show.”
A beer tent will be open both days, and Friday night a beer stein-holding contest is on tap.
Coffee and cars kicks things off from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday — a car show where donuts will be available at Sangamon and Seventh Street.
Things really get rolling at 11 a.m. when food vendors, retail vendors, a rock-climbing wall, kids zone and inflatables open.
There will also be a touch-a-truck exhibit and a barrel train (a children’s ride).
That’s also the time for the start of the cornhole tournament.
The bands Bag Shot Row, Seasonal Disorder, Jack Russell’s Great White and FireHouse will also perform.
General admission to all the concerts is free. Party-pit tickets to Jack Russell’s Great White and FireHouse are $20.
Everything winds up around 1 a.m.